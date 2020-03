WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – West Springfield now has 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Mayor Will Reichelt announced the 17 new cases on his Facebook Monday afternoon.

Reichelt is reminding residents to follow the CDC guidelines of remaining six feet apart from each other even when outside.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s numbers for Monday, 5,752 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 56 people have died.