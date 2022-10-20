BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has announced that it has achieved its goal of providing STEM-based paid internships, to 10,000 high school students in Massachusetts.

An additional, 2,300 high school students this year will be able to receive paid internships in STEM fields, and industries focusing on cybersecurity. These internships will give students real-world experience in cybersecurity jobs, like threat assessment and vulnerability scanning.

“In order to develop a robust pipeline of STEM talent from the classroom to the Massachusetts workforce, it is critical that employers and industry leaders engage with students – early and often – to expose them to the types of success they could achieve after graduation,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The hands-on skills building and experiences that STEM internships deliver for students are invaluable for not just students, but for the businesses and employers who are supported by the partnership.”

“By making paid internships in leading STEM industries more accessible for all students, regardless of where they live, we can help close achievement and opportunity gaps that persist for communities who continue to be underrepresented in STEM industries, such as students of color and girls,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We appreciate the employers who are willing to take on this important work to partner with schools, and in doing so, help develop the next generation of STEM leaders, and we hope to see more businesses join the effort.”

“More young people need opportunities for workplace learning in a real-world environment. But not enough high school students have internships before they graduate,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “Providing 10,000 high school students this year with opportunities to learn from employers is a big accomplishment that hopefully will impact these students’ future decisions in positive ways.”

“Work-based learning internships and projects are essential to developing the skills and networks that today’s students need to succeed beyond the classroom,” said WBLA Executive Director Prue Clifford. “We are delighted to be partnering with the Commonwealth to deliver these all-important experiences and remain committed to our mission of making work-based learning accessible, equitable and sustainable for all high schools.”

“As part of STEM week, we are excited to support students across Massachusetts through IBM SkillsBuild,” said Lydia Logan, IBM Vice President for Global Education and Workforce Development CSR. “IBM SkillsBuild offers students entry-level training for the most in-demand IT skills like cybersecurity, cloud computing, and data science. We’re inspired by these students’ passion for STEM, and proud to participate in this initiative as part of our commitment to skill 30 million people globally by 2030.”