24th Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence held at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The very best in western Massachusetts hospitality were honored at Monday night’s 24th annual Howdy Awards for Hospitality Excellence.

The event was held for the first time at MGM Springfield. There were 57 finalists for nine categories.

The categories included accomodations, public service, people’s choice and others.

The Howdy Awards recognize the people who make a positive first impression on tourists and visitors to western Massachusetts.

Chairman of the Howdy Committee, Michael Hurwitz, told 22News, “They dont always get honored. They don’t always get told ‘hey you did a great job.’ We’re fine hearing when we mess up, we’ve gotta hear that, but boy is it nice when somebody pats you on the back and says you were fantastic, you made my night, you made my day, you made my weekend.”

George Church won in the “Attractions” category for his guidance at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.

And The “Spotlight” winner was the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

