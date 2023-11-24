RAFAH, Gaza Strip (WWLP) – The 25 hostages that were taken by Hamas during their October 7th attacks were released on Friday.

The group includes 13 Israelis and 12 Thai Nationals and comes as a condition of the temporary cease-fire now underway. The hostages were turned over to the Red Cross and their transfer was confirmed by the IDF and Egyptian officials.

In exchange, Israel plans to release 39 Palestinians, among them 24 women and 25 teenage men who it had been holding in a detention center for a range of alleged offenses. The deal, brokered by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt, is set to release 50 hostages and 150 prisoners in all and has both sides of the war agreeing to pause fighting for four days, allowing hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Israel has warned civilians who previously escaped or evacuated Gaza to not return to their homes, saying that the war will continue.

More than 1.7million people have been forced out of their homes in Gaza. 14,500 people have been killed there, following the massacre of 1,200 people by Hamas on October 7th.