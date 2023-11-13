WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The festive spirit is set to shine in West Springfield as the community gears up for the 27th Annual ‘Holiday Tour of Homes,’ a beloved local tradition.

This year’s tour, scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., promises to be a magical experience, featuring six spectacular homes and the iconic Majestic Theater.

In a typical year, around 600 participants embark on a self-guided journey through exquisitely decorated homes and local landmarks, soaking in the holiday ambiance and gathering decorating inspiration. Guidebook tickets can be purchased starting November 20th at various West Springfield locations, including the Boys & Girls Club, Durocher Florist, Sorrento Restaurant, Gooseberry Farms, and Calabrese Market.

This year’s gracious hosts opening their homes for the Holiday Tour are Janice & Jeff Daly at 9 Lantern Lane, Barbara & Ted Hebert at 75 Pease Avenue, Todd & Jess Cincotta at 45 Tiara Lane, Jess & Matt Moskey at 1510 Morgan Road, Carrie Blair at 123 Pine Street, Bryan & Kelley Stockhaus at 280 Rodgers Ave, and the Majestic Theater on 131 Elm Street. The Majestic Theater will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the day of the tour, while all other locations will welcome visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adding to the excitement, attendees at the Majestic Theater will be entered into a free raffle for a dinner at bNapoli and two tickets to a production of their choice during the 2023–2024 season. Additionally, the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club will host a Craft & Vendor Fair from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 615 Main Street.

More than 40 small business owners, vendors, and craft-makers will showcase gourmet foods and goodies inside the Sullivan Family Gymnasium, with attendees having the chance to win raffle prizes.

Tickets can also be pre-ordered online for pickup at the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club. On the day of the tour, guidebook tickets will be available at each tour location and the Boys & Girls Club.

The Holiday Tour of Homes stands as one of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s major fundraising events, supporting winter programming and providing vacation week scholarships for families in need of financial assistance. Join in the festivities, spread joy, and contribute to a meaningful cause this holiday season.