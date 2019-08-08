28-year-old victim identified in Springfield homicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who died after a shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

DA spokesman Jim Leydon identified the victim as 28-year-old Johnathan Rodriguez of Springfield.

Officers found Rodriguez in the area of Longhill Street with serious injuries just before noon Wednesday.

Springfield police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit are still looking into what led up to the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to use Text-A-Tip. Text “SOLVE” with your tip to “CRIMES.”