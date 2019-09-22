28th Ubora award celebration held at Museum of Springfield History

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Ubora and Ahadi awards took place Saturday night at the Museum of Springfield History.

The awards honor two African American people, one adult and one youth, who have made incredible commitments to the Greater Springfield community.

The 28th annual Ubora award and 10th Ahadi award celebration honored Andrew Cade and Michael Denson Jr. who set examples as leaders in the Greater Springfield community.

The night was lively with music and dancing between honoring the award winners.

“It recognizes people who have done excellent work in many different fields but really represents a group of people who have given back so much to the city of Springfield,” Director of the Springfield Science Museum, Dave Stier told 22News.

Springfield Native, Denson Jr. is a former intern for Mayor Sarno and very active in mentoring younger generations.

“For me, community service is one of the most selfless acts or acts of kindness that one person can do without any expectation of receiving anything,” Denson Jr. said.

Cade is a popular area DJ who heads several charity organizations.

He said while he was told to keep the award a secret, it seemed many already knew.

“They told me, Andrew don’t tell nobody about this. And I said why am I not telling anybody but everybody is telling me,” Cade said.

The event is hosted by the African Hall Subcommittee of the Springfield museums. They chose 22News anchor, Ciara Speller as the master of ceremonies.

Awardees were nominated in February and March and chosen by the African Hall Subcommittee in April.