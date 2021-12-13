$29.4 million awarded to housing projects and emergency shelter repairs across New York

New York — In a continued effort to address homelessness in New York, Governor Hochul announced that $29.4 million in state funding has been awarded to nine projects around New York. The projects will focus on emergency shelter repairs and rehabilitating buildings, which will create an additional 239 units of permanent supportive housing for veterans, individuals suffering from serious mental illnesses and those with a history of substance use disorder.

“The pandemic has exacerbated housing difficulties for many New Yorkers, especially our heroic veterans, those with substance use disorders, and those suffering from a serious mental illness,” Governor Hochul said. “These state-supported projects strike at the root of homelessness by pairing affordable housing with crucial supportive services that put vulnerable individuals and their families on the path to long term housing stability and more productive, fulfilling lives.”

The projects that were awarded funding include:

CDS Monarch, Inc. was awarded $3.5 million to transform a two-story warehouse into 14 units of supportive housing in the town of Olean in Cattaraugus County.

Mt. Olive Development Corp. was awarded $4 million to help construct a three-story building and 20 units of supportive housing serving individuals 55 or older in Buffalo.

Community Services for Every1 was awarded $2.5 million to help rehabilitate a former community center and athletic facility and add 12 units of supportive housing in Buffalo.

Samaritan Daytop Village, Inc. was awarded $3.5 million to rehabilitate two apartment buildings in 86 units of supportive housing serving the chronically homeless in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx.

New Destiny Housing Corporation was awarded $4.8 million to rehabilitate a former shelter into 30 units of supportive housing in Bronx County.

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. was awarded $1.8 million to help construct seven units of supportive housing serving homeless veterans and others in the town of Trumansburg in Tompkins County.

STEL, Inc., and Options for Community Living, Inc. was awarded $5.5 million to help develop a three-story building with 52 units of supportive housing serving individuals with serious mental illness in Nassau County.

Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. was awarded $3.7 million to construct a three-story building with 18 units of supportive housing serving individuals with substance use disorder in the town if Tyre in Seneca County.