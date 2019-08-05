29 dead in weekend shootings

(NBC News) Twenty-nine people are dead and dozens more wounded after two weekend mass shootings.

The killings came just hours apart, first at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, then outside of a busy nightclub in Dayton, Ohio.

At least twenty were killed Saturday in El Paso, and more than two dozen wounded.

Hours later shots exploded again, this time in Dayton, Ohio.

Nine people there were murdered, including the sister of the alleged gunman, 24-year-old Connor Betts.

Investigators say Betts was wrapped in body armor, firing multiple rounds as he walked along a row of bars in the city’s entertainment district.

He was killed by police within 30 seconds of the first shots being fired.

Investigators in El Paso describe the gunman arrested there, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, a “domestic terrorist” who shared a hate-filled, anti-immigrant, anti-government rant on-line less than 30-minutes before the killing spree.

