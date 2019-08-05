2nd lawsuit filed in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

1  of  2
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed following a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

Attorney Chuck Douglas tells WMUR-TV he filed the suit in Strafford County Superior Court against the trucking company that hired the driver charged in the crash.

Douglas is representing Mary Lou Welch, described in court papers as the common-law wife of Albert “Woody” Mazza Jr., of Lee, New Hampshire, who died in the June 21 crash in Randolph. The suit names Westfield Transport Inc., of West Springfield, Massachusetts. It says Westfield negligently hired Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, despite his troubled driving record. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

A person who answered the phone at Westfield Transport last week did not identify himself and would only say the company no longer exists.

