Police searching for suspect in slayings of 3 children, woman at SE-side home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three children and a woman were found killed in a southeast Fort Wayne home Wednesday morning, and Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find an “armed and dangerous” person tied to the slayings.
Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. to a home at 2904 Gay Street, a block south of East Pontiac Street, on a problem unknown, according to the police activity log.
Inside the home, authorities found three children and a woman all dead.
Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb
“It’s a very gruesome scene in there,” said Webb. “There are three murdered children. We need the public’s help to track down this suspect.”
The suspect is 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, a mixed male, 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. Webb said friends and family identified him as a suspect.
Webb said Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford truck with license plate “RASHAD” that had been stolen earlier Wednesday morning.
Hancz-Barron should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” and anyone who spots him is asked to called 9-1-1. He may have recently dyed his hair red, police said.
A large police presence was at the home throughout midday Wednesday, and residents gathered outside a crime scene. One neighbored called the killings “sickening.”
Fort Wayne Police have fielded tips throughout the day, but the hunt for Hancz-Barron is ongoing. Anyone who spots Hancz-Barron is asked to call 9-1-1.