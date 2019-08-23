3 garbage trucks catch fire at Republic Services in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 3 garbage trucks caught fire at Republic Services Waste Management on Burnett Road in Chicopee early Friday morning.

The Chicopee fire department confirmed with our 22News crew that 3 trucks were burning around 3:00AM Friday.

Our crew also saw one ambulance there, along with police officers directing traffic.

No word yet on whether anyone is hurt.

This is a developing story, and 22News will continue to update you throughout the morning on the air, online, and on our 22News mobile app.

