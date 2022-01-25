3 men facing felony charges after Buffalo CBP seize narcotics, gun

Firearm and narcotics discovered inside a vehicle at the Port of Buffalo, N.Y. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three men are facing felony charges after illegal drugs and firearms were seized in Buffalo.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that officers seized narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a firearms that was concealed in a vehicle at the Peace Bridge, Buffalo Port of Entry on January 22.

According to CBP, officers encountered a passenger vehicle operated by three men, one 30 years old. one 52 and the third 59 years of age, all who were United States citizens.

Upon primary inspection, the three subjects did not supply compliant travel documents and were sent to a secondary inspection for verification. The vehicle was also escorted to the secondary area for examination.

During this inspection, the CBP was able to verify the identities of the three men. However, during the vehicle’s physical examination, a firearm, small number of narcotics and several items with narcotic residue, including drug paraphernalia and a drug scale were discovered. CBP confirmed that the narcotic substance field-tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

The three men were then taken into custody and processed by Customs and Border Protection Officers. The narcotics, firearm and subjects were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department.

All three subjects are now facing felony charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Loaded Weapon in the Second Degree, as well as a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree.