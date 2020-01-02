3 pedestrians struck, injured by car in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after three people were struck by a car in a Seekonk shopping plaza Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to 150 Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing three people hit by a car in front of the Ocean State Job Lot.

An Eyewitness News crew said crews were working to free one of the victims from under a silver Subaru. Three people were transported to the hospital, one of them with serious injuries, according to fire officials.

The back window of the car involved was blown out and was partially resting on another vehicle in the parking lot.