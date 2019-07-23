3 Pioneer valley communities recognized for sustainability efforts

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, , state lawmakers considered transitioning Massachusetts to 100 percent renewable energy by 2035.

Three western Massachusetts communities are already doing things to limit the use of fossil fuels.

A new report by Environment Massachusetts has named Holyoke, Northampton and Amherst as state leaders in combating climate change.

“We really need to make a concerted effort to work towards reducing climate change impacts and really stopping, as much as we can, greenhouse gas emissions,” said Stephanie Ciccarello, the Sustainability Director for Amherst.

In Northampton, the city has a goal of converting all municipal buildings to clean energy by 2050.

“We are going to be establishing plans so that we can shift to the technology we need in 2050,” explained Chris Mason, the city’s Energy and Sustainability Officer. “The infrastructure we put in place now is going to be there in 2050. So, if we invest in a fossil fuel at this point, we will stay using fossil fuels, so it’s time to shift.”

Amherst plans to build four new town buildings including a new fire station. These will be the first constructed under the Zero Energy Building Bylaw. This requires all new town buildings to be 100 percent renewable energy.

“The real challenge is how do yo make a building that is 24/7, like a fire station or DPW into Net Zero?” said Lynn Griesemer, the President of Amherst’s Town Council. “You’ve got huge garage doors opening all the time. It really remains to be tested.”

All three communities also have the ValleyBike Share to encourage people to drive less.