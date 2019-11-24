3 teens in custody after woman’s body found in abandoned school

GARY, Ind. (WGN/CNN) – Three teenage boys are in police custody in connection with the murder of a missing Indiana woman.

Adriana Saucedo’s family is devastated and heartbroken.

“She was the best aunt I could ever have. She taught me everything,” said Isiah Mangrum, Saucedo’s nephew. “She taught me how to drive. She taught me to never give up on myself and to always believe in myself.”

The 27-year-old’s body was was found dead in an abandoned elementary school in Gary.

She met a 15-year-old boy on Facebook and he was with two others, a 17-year-old, and a 16-year-old when they picked her up from her home in Portage Tuesday night.

Police say she wanted to buy a small amount of marijuana but the teenagers intended to rob her.

Saucedo was shot inside the vehicle then her body was dumped at the school.

“This school has been vandalized so much. Spray-painted. It was leaking so it was a scene that you really can’t imagine until you saw it. So it was especially important to us that we were able to find her and take her out of there,” said Portage Police Chief Troy Williams.

All three teenagers are now in custody.

The 17-year-old was arrested at his girlfriend’s home. The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his school in Gary.

And there’s new information about the 16-year-old suspect — police say Lake County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull him over on Wednesday.

At that time, they didn’t know he was involved in Saucedo’s disappearance.

A chase ensued, he crashed and took off running but was caught. He was released on an ankle monitor and was at home when he was taken into custody again Friday.

The Pontiac he was driving is believed to be the car where Saucedo was shot.

“Whatever they get, it wont bring her back. Time you know will heal us, but there’s always going to be a piece of us that’s gone,” said Mangrum.