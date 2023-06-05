MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 3-year-old who accidentally shot himself in Collierville on Saturday died Monday, according to Collierville Police.

CPD says the case is still under investigation.

Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a possible gunshot injury call in the area of Harbor Freight, in a shopping center at 712 W. Poplar.

A 3-year-old located a gun inside a vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

Police say family members were also in the vehicle during the incident. The child was taken to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with their finances. You can donate by clicking here.