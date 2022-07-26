SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks an important anniversary for those across the nation with disabilities. On July 26th, 1990 President George HW Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) into law.

The legislation prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities and guarantees them the same opportunities as other Americans. On this anniversary day, 22News spoke with Stravos, an organization with a mission to help those with disabilities take charge of their own lives.

“It’s been 32 years and we continue to fight little fights, to make sure people with disabilities have access,” said CEO of Stavros, Angelina Ramirez. “Just recently, not being charged extra for an Uber because it takes you longer to get into the Uber.”

In order to receive protection under ADA, an individual must have a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities.