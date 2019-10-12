38th Granville Harvest Fair being held this Columbus Day weekend

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP)- Western Massachusetts residents are enjoying all the beautiful sights of fall this Columbus Day weekend.

Schools are closed on Monday and that means more time for fall activities.

22News visited Granville’s Harvest fair Saturday, an annual Columbus Day wekeend tradition.



“If you’re looking for something to do this Columbus day weekend, come check out the Granville Harvest Fair! There are dozens of food options and locally-made items for purchase. For many locals, this is a fall tradition.

“Its a great place to come, I love it in Granville, the people are very friendly, and as you can see its a big fair and its a great day to be out, said Ginger Borgatti of Feeding Hills.

The 38th Granville Harvest fair features a variety of vendors selling jewelry, crafts, and local foods. The fair serves as a big business boost for the crafters.

“Its a really good fair, very busy, its my third year, and I do very well here,” said Mark Gurney of Clay Creations.



“There’s a lot of different crafters that attract people, there’s a lot of different of baked good and food vendors, and in a small town country atmosphere, people are attracted to it, said Granville Police Chief Rick Rindels.

Chief Rindels told 22News up to 20 thousand people visit town over the course of the 3 day fair . The harvest fair concludes Monday at 5.