38th Railroad Hobby Show held at Eastern States Exposition

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Railroad Hobby Show happened over this weekend at the Eastern States Exposition.

Lines were out the door as people waited for the 38th railroad hobby show to open up.

“First time I came I fell in love and that’s it. 23 years later I’m here. (It’s) one of the greatest train shows anywhere in the country,” show attendee from Long Island, Timothy Hosey told 22News.

The show is considered the largest one in all of North America, occupying four buildings and even stretching outdoors at Eastern States Exposition. The proceeds from the show go all go towards something noteworthy.

“We have collected since 1991 and given away through our formal grant program. Over 800 thousand dollars. People say ‘what do you do with all this money? We give it back to non-profits that have something to do with railroads in the United States,” said Show Director, John Sacerdote.

The Amherst Railway Society, who runs the show, says the event draws 25,000 people annually. On the first day this year, they saw more than 14,000 people at the show including their 415 vendors.

There were train layouts of all shapes and sizes at the show. Some as large at 96 feet. And some even had trains with cameras on them. They’re not always easy to set up.

“(Takes a) day and a half to set up. It’ll take us about two and a half hours to tear down. We’ll be out of here tonight,” Amherst Railway Society member, Gary Munsey told 22News.

The show started at the eastern states exposition in 1982 but the Amherst Railway Society originated in the mid-1950s. Founded by a group of UMass Amherst college professors and grad students who got together to show off their trains.

In the decades since, it’s grown well beyond model trains. Show Director, John Sacerdote told 22News the show now includes everything and anything railroad.

The event featured real-life railroads, historical societies, flea market dealers and much more. There was a lot to go loco-motive about.