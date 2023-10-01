AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Music took over the common on Sunday in Amherst, where people listened to multiple UMass talents for the 3rd Annual ‘Bandtoberfest’.

UMass Symphony and UMass Ensemble performed at the Amherst common during the afternoon. The music and dance chairmen encouraged people to move their feet, and also play some corn hole and badminton while enjoying the music.

They played classics such as the Star Wars theme song, and music from the Sound of Music and Marry Poppins.

Music went on for over an hour and people were able to sip on some drinks from the Abandon Building Brewery.