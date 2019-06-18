4 foot rattlesnake removed from Westfield property

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police removed a rattlesnake from a home in Westfield on June 11, according to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Press Secretary, Katie Gronendyke.

Gronendyke said the snake was a 4 foot timber rattlesnake. It was removed from a home on Susan Drive in Westfield around 8:50 a.m.

According to Mass. Wildlife, the timber rattlesnake is endangered in Massachusetts. They said it is illegal to harass, chase, disturb, capture, harm, or kill a timber rattlesnake in Massachusetts.

Timber rattlesnakes are usually 35 to 60 inches in length. They have broad, triangularly shaped heads, with a distinct narrowing just behind the head. They also have the signature rattle snake tail.

Although they are venomous, timber rattlesnakes have a tendency to avoid people if left alone.

Timber Rattlesnake populations across Massachusetts had mostly disappeared by the late-19th century as a combined result of widespread deforestation and eradication efforts. According to Mass. Wildlife, there are only five remaining timber rattlesnake populations in Massachusetts.

They emerge from their dens in April and bask frequently near the den entrance until mid-May when they venture further away for food. Then the return to their underground dens in the autumn and spend approximately six months inactive.

Environmental Police are also investigating a report of an alleged illegal killing of a Timber Rattlesnake in the Susan Drive area of Westfield.