4 killed, 8 others taken to hospital after church van rear-ended in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday after a truck pulling a trailer loaded with metal rear-ended a church van in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash, located on Route 460 at Zion Road, at 6:54 p.m. after receiving a report about a multi-passenger van overturning several times after being hit from behind.

Police said the church van was traveling west on Rt. 460 when it began to make a right turn into a church parking lot. A Ford F-450 truck, which was pulling a trailer carrying metal, failed to stop in time and struck the back of the van.

The collision caused the van to overturn multiple times and then stop on its side off the right side of Rt. 460. The truck struck a guardrail after running off the left side of Rt. 460.

Authorities said that 11 adults were on the bus at the time of the crash and four died at the scene. Three others were flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and four people in the van were transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Reporters spoke with one of the people at the scene who said he was on the bus on Tuesday. The man, who said he lost his wife in the crash, said a total of four people were killed.

The driver of the Ford F-450 truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, State Police said. Charges are pending as the crash is still under investigation.

