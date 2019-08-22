$4 million lottery ticket sold in Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A person is a $4 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, the prize was claimed by Our Better Angels Nominee Trust of Hanover for the $4 million prize in the Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant ticket game on August 20th.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000 (before taxes).

The ticket was bought at Pride Station & Store on 6 Westfield Street in Feeding Hills. The store will get a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Two $4 million prizes and 10 additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 “100X Payout” instant game.

