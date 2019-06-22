4 people displaced after fire damages Westfield home

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 4 people are without a home after a fire in Westfield Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to Highland Avenue around 2:35pm Saturday for a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the third floor of the home.

A fire found in the basement was quickly put out.

Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News, the fire only damaged the basement, but all three floors of the home sustained smoke damage. The damage is estimated to cost around $50,000.

Luckily no one was home when the fire happened, and the residents are staying with family in the area.