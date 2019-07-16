4 years later: Remembering the five service members killed in Chattanooga attacks

Battle crosses for fallen service members on stage during the memorial at McKenzie Arena at University of Tennessee Chattanooga. The memorial honored the four Marines and one Sailor who died in the Navy Operational Support Center Chattanooga shooting July 16. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Wolpert/Released)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks four years since four Marines and one Sailor lost their lives in attacks on two military installations in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, a Springfield native, was among those killed in the attacks. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, Sgt. Carson Holmquist, Lance Cpl. Skip Wells, and Navy Logistics Specialist Second Class Randall Smith were also killed.

The GySgt Thomas Sullivan Memorial Page on Facebook asks the public to observe a moment of silence Tuesday between 10:45 and 11:15 a.m.

“Although these are not precise times, they are approximate to the days events that happened on July 16, 2015,” they wrote.

Sullivan grew up in East Forest Park and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1994. Earlier this summer, a scholarship fund was set up for students at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield in honor of Sullivan. His legacy also continues on through his family’s partnership with Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity and an annual 5K run held in his memory.

