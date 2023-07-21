SAN DIEGO — There are 40,000 current job openings in the Tijuana maquiladora industry, according to José Luis Contreras Valenzuela, president of the Otay Mesa Industrialists Association.

He said the need for skilled labor has grown by almost 300%, saying just five years ago there were only 14,000 openings.

“There are several factors, but we have a high rate of turn over,” Valenzuela said. “We also have a problem with infrastructure, available housing and its high price.”

Others have said the high number of openings is due to low wages, bad working conditions and long hours.

In response, Valenzuela stated employers are offering many incentives for workers like providing training and certification that “result in higher wages and a better quality of life.”

“We’re going to strive so we can see the return of child care, as well as having resource centers for workers,” Valenzuela said. “On average, salaries are three times the minimum wage, while line managers can make seven times the minimum wage.”

One company, Hyundai of Mexico, says it has found a way to diminish employee turnover, which “plagues the industry.”

“The companies themselves compete against one another offering bonuses, but now what we’re doing is offering better salaries and better working conditions,” said Fernando Ruiz, Hyundai public relations manager. “We’re also providing better benefits.”

Ruiz also stated they are now relying on migrants to fill labor shortages.

“We are pursuing measures so that the immigration authorities allow us to employ more migrants, especially those are moving through,” Ruiz said. “They’re also facilitating work permits and making it easier for migrants to open bank accounts to set up direct deposits.”

A maquiladora is considered a manufacturing plant in Mexico owned by a corporation in the U.S. or other country.

Once the products are assembled, they are sent back across the border to the United States facing little to no tariffs.