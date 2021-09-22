$403K federal grant to breathe new life into Utica’s historic Stanley Theatre

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-T.V.) – Utica’s historic Stanley Theatre gets a new lease on life! U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has announced that the Stanley Theatre will receive a federal grant of $403,192 through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

“Independent movie theaters like Stanley Theatre are the beating heart of New York’s cultural life and a driving force in the local economy. These local businesses were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic and will be among the last to fully recover. I am proud to deliver this vital federal funding for Stanley Theatre that recognizes its critical cultural and economic impact on Utica.” – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer

Live venues have been among some of the hardest hit industries since the start of the pandemic. It is estimated that COVID-19 caused around $9 billion dollars in lost ticket sale revenue and the Stanley took a very large hit during 2020. This critical funding will provide the theatre with at least 6 months of support to continue operating and to keep its staff employed.

“Stanley Theatre, specifically, has been around for nearly a century, and the dedicated Save Our Stages federal assistance I fought hard to include in COVID relief packages ensures that this Utica institution will be around for future generations to enjoy. Today’s funding will keep the lights, camera, action, going on in Utica.” – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer

Schumer believes that without the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program and the many other programs like it, up to 70% of independent movie theatres and live venues may have needed to permanently close or file for bankruptcy in 2020; resulting in more than 70,000 jobs being lost.