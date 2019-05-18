40th annual Long Meddowe Days celebration kicks off in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A two day community fair kicked off in Longmeadow Saturday for people of all ages.

The 40th annual Long Meddowe Days celebration is being held this weekend on the Town Green.

The free event is filled with acitivies for adults and children and is intended to encourage residents to celebrate their community as well as to educate them about Longmeadow’s rich history.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the split of Longmeadow and East Longmeadow into two separate towns.

Longmeadow Historical Society President Al McKee told 22News, “Longmeadow’s history is more than the history of old houses. It’s the history of this community, which begins long before anyone settled here and continues on until yesterday.”

All proceeds from the weekend-long event will benefit educational programs, historical research and maintenance of the Storrs House Museum.

The Longmeadow Historical Society has sponsored Long Meddowe Days since 1980.

