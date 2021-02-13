413 Takeout a campaign to save Northampton’s restaurants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-month campaign has been launched by the Downtown Northampton Association and the Northampton Chamber of Commerce that will help local restaurants currently struggling.

The campaign is asking residents to take the 413 pledge, which encourages them to recruit four friends or family members and order take out from one restaurant on a weekly basis for three months.

The idea of a restaurant-focused campaign came from an EDC survey designed by Bob Fazzi, the former CEO of Fazzi Associates.

A meeting of local restaurant owners was held and there was enthusiastic support from the owners.

“I’m so pleased with the 413 Takeout campaign as it will provide a much-needed boost to restaurants during some of the most challenging weeks of the pandemic. More sales will retain jobs, reduce waste, and bring a spark of vibrancy to downtown,” said Rebecca Robbins, owner of Woodstar Cafe.

Local residents are being encouraged to take the 413 Takeout pledge and enjoy restaurant food from the multitude of offerings available throughout Northampton, Florence, and Leeds.

On February 15 Pledge forms to support the campaign will be available in Northampton.Live and in the Chamber’s and DNA’s websites.

“Over 4,000 Massachusetts restaurants have already closed. 17% nationally are

now permanently closed. We didn’t want more of our restaurants added to these disturbing numbers,” said Leslie Laurie, Chair of the EDC.

The campaign is also being supported by the Northampton Cooperative, a division of Greenfield Cooperative Bank.