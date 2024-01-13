SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship breakfast on Saturday.

This is the church’s 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship breakfast, and this year’s theme is “It Starts with Me: Reclaiming the Dream.”

On Saturday, people will be gathering at the Marriot Springfield Downtown to award scholarships to Springfield students who exemplify academic excellence. About 400 community leaders, educators, and students are expected to be at the event to celebrate and promote educational empowerment among the youth.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance at the breakfast, according to the City of Springfield. Mayor Sarno states, “I want to thank Wesley United Methodist Church for continuing to hold our 42nd annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast event. It is important that Dr. King’s legacy lives on and that we continue to support our youth through these scholarship opportunities in our community so that they can continue with their education.”

Organizers say these scholarships will help assist students in their academic journeys. The breakfast starts at 10 a.m.