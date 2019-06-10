43rd Professional Firefighters Convention kicks off at the MassMutual Center

News

by: Danielle Eaton

Posted: / Updated:
web-massmutual_center_748392

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The 43rd Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts Convention officially began in downtown Springfield Monday.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, the convention began Sunday and will continue until Thursday.

The convention, which takes place every other year, is being held at the MassMutual Center.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi, Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Claprood, and others kicked off the convention Monday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick