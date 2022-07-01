CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families across western Massachusetts are gearing up for Independence Day celebrations.

Forty seven million Americans are expected to travel for Independence day celebrations. If estimates are correct, travel volumes will be just shy of what they were in 2019.

Despite record breaking gas prices, AAA reports 88 percent of holiday travelers plan to drive. Adam Lee of Chicopee said, “It goes up, it goes down… it’s done it before. I’m carefree with everything… you just have to deal with it.”

He’s not alone, Lee joins the other millions ready to fuel up in exchange for a relaxing weekend. Experts say the comfort and flexibility driving affords has contributed to the rise. Only 7 percent of holiday travelers will be heading to the airport. 5 percent will travel via bus or train.

AAA predicts travel on the road will reach record breaking highs this Fourth of July weekend but not everyone is interested in purchasing that extra fuel. Suzanne Wellman of Chicopee said, “We’re just going to some friends house, local. We’re really not going too far at all, because it’s just too much.”

The price of gas in Massachusetts is roughly two dollars more than June of 2021. However, the average price per gallon has been on a slow decline, dropping roughly 8 between June 30th and June 23rd.