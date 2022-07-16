NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Cara Rintala will stand trial for the fourth time next year for the 2010 murder of her wife.

A Hampshire Superior Court judge Friday set a trial date of September 6th, 2023. Rintala is charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of her wife Annamarie Cochrane Rintala.

Mistrials were declared in the first two trials after the jury could not reach a verdict. She was convicted of first degree murder at her third trial, but the state’s highest court overturned that guilty verdict.

Her fourth trial is expected to last three to four weeks.