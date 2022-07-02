CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest times on the road but it can also be one of the most dangerous.

Between 2016 and 2020, there were almost 14 hundred drivers killed in crashes over the fourth of July holiday period and 41 percent of those drivers killed were drunk.

That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 22News spoke with one person who told us that they are planning to go to a few cookouts this weekend. Safety is on their mind when it comes to getting from point A to point b. And she’s doing it in style with her blue convertible mustang.

Donna Cochrane from East Springfield said when asked what will it be like to drive this car on the Fourth of July weekend, and laughed, “Oh my god. I am young, and beautiful when I drive this car, okay? Even though it’s my retirement car. I know I’m not any of those things anymore but when I drive this, I am.”

The roads will also be busy this weekend. According to AAA 42 million Americans are expected to drive 50 miles or more over the holiday. If you’re planning to travel today, the organization recommends hitting the road before noon today.