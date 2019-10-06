Breaking News
4 people dead, 9 shot in downtown Kansas City shooting

4th person arrested in illegal Wisconsin THC vaping business

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have made a fourth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

Hannah Curty, 19, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on possible charges of manufacturing or delivering marijuana. But officials haven’t said yet what role the Curty may have had in the business.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating a large scale THC vaping business in southeast Wisconsin.

Courtney Huffhines’ attorney Robert Keller says she’ll plead not guilty to the six felony charges against her, including manufacturing or delivering THC. She was released on $100,000 bond after appearing in court Tuesday.

Hundreds of illnesses nationwide have been linked to vaping, but authorities haven’t singled out a product as the culprit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories