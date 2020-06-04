Breaking News
5.5 magnitude quake near Ridgecrest rattles Southern California

by: Erika Martin

Posted: / Updated:

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Wednesday evening and was felt across Southern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at about 6:32 p.m. about 14 miles east of Ridgecrest, which has seen thousands of quakes since two large ones around July 4 last year, USGS said.

A map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows a 5.5 magnitude quake that hit near Ridgecrest on June 3, 2020.
Wednesday’s quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but was upgraded to 5.5.

The incident triggered a ShakeAlert as far as Los Angeles, warning people to drop and seek safety.

“As if things couldn’t get worse,” said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was delivering a briefing on coronavirus and racial unrest in the city when the ground began to quiver.

Shaking was severe near the epicenter, and felt as far away as Bakersfield, Orange County and Santa Clarita. In La Verne, homes swayed from side to side. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

