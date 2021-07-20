5 children found at Sylvan Beach home where 4 adults overdosed

ONIEDA COUNTY, N.Y. — State Police responded to a reported drug overdose at 2700 Marina Drive Lot 22 in the village of Sylvan Beach on July 20 at 2:28 a.m.

When Troopers arrived emergency medical services were already at the scene treating four individuals who were showing signs of an apparent drug overdose. All four were given multiple doses of Narcan.

Three of the four individuals at the scene three were found unresponsive on the porch of the residence. These individuals included a 46-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, and a 34-year-old male. The fourth individual was a 53-year-old male and was found unresponsive, seated inside on a couch in the living room.

State Police also found five children inside the residence at the time including a 2-year-old male, 4-year-old female, 5-year-old male, 9-year-old female, and a 10-year-old female. The children were unharmed ad turned over to a family member.

The 26-year-old male and the 53-year-old male were both transported to Rome Hospital for evaluation, while the other two were transported to Oneida Health for evaluation.

The investigation is still ongoing.