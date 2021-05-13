5 U.S. colleges make top 10 list of best universities in the world

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk through the gates of Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. a, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Five American universities were included in a top 10 ranking of global universities.

QS evaluated more than 5,500 universities around the world for the ranking. It’s top 1000 are located in 80 different locations globally.

The U.S. had a fair showing in the ranking’s top 10, with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology snagging the top spot for the ninth year in a row. MIT was followed by Stanford University (#2), Harvard University (#3), the California Institute of Technology (#4) and the University of Chicago (#9).

“The big story” for the ranking, according to QS, is the impressive gains made by Asian universities. More than 25 universities in Asia now rank in the top 100.

Schools were evaluated on six differently weighted criteria, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.