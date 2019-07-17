50 golf courses, 50 days, 50 states trip honoring late father ends in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – On a sunny day in Worcester at Green Hill Golf Course, a golfer from Ohio finished his mission.

50 golf courses in 50 days, in 50 states.

“I’m exhausted and exilerated at the same time. I can’t wait for it to be over and I wish it wasn’t over,” Pete Crozier told 22News before starting the last course

Crozier did the long journey as a way to honor his late father, George.

“I always wanted to do something to honor him or remember him. Or even get to know him a little better,” Crozier said.

George died 20 years ago from a stroke with Type 2 diabetes complications. 10 years later, Pete’s son, Gavin, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Crozier dedicated his trip to raising awareness and money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. As of the morning of his last hole, he raised over 52,000 in donations. Breaking his goal of 50,000 dollars.

“They get all the money, I get all the Advil. That was the deal,” Crozier joked.

Crozier makes a point to walk to each hole instead of leisurely riding on the golf cart. He challenged himself to hit 500,000 steps, which he did on July 14th.

“I wanted this to be hard because diabetes is hard,” he said.

“I wanted to be fired and exhausted and have sleepless nights because that’s what my son goes through every day. And I figured if I had one day like that where I can feel what he feels. Maybe I’ll be a better dad at the end.”

The idea of the trip came from Crozier combining the things his dad loved most. Golf, planning and road trips.

Crozier said he hopes his story inspires people to find their passion and go after it to make the world a better place.

Crozier’s brother and two cousins joined him on his last course. His brother, David, said the journey was extraordinary.

“He’s done it. He’s accomplished something. We all talk big but he got it done,” David said.

People can still donate to Pete’s fundraiser even though his trip is over.