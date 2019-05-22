$5000 grant awarded to Mohawk Trail Regional School’s music department

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – The Mohawk Trail Regional School’s music department was recently awarded a $5,000 grant to replace the school’s worn-out percussion instruments.

In a news release sent to 22News, the grant is the GRAMMY Museum Signature Schools Award and will be used to purchase new percussion equipment.

The school’s current percussion instruments date back to the early 1970s.

Mohawk Trail Regional School’s music teacher Stephanie Barstow told 22News, new equipment will provide students with more opportunities to explore different instruments.

The grant will help Barstow to purchase congas, bongos, snare drums, a djembe drunk, finger cymbals, sleigh bells, guitar picks, and more.

“I didn’t think we would get anything, and when we told the students they were just beyond themselves, like, ‘Does that mean we can get a new bass drum and a new drum set?’ And I’m like, ‘It means we can get all of that,'” said Stephanie Barstow, a music teacher at the school.

Barstow said most of the equipment was not only dated but in almost non-working condition.

Since the program started in 2010 it has provided funding to nearly 800 in-need high school music programs, across all 50 states.

