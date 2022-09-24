WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was presented to the West of the River Chamber of Commerce by West Springfield State Senator John C. Velis, on Thursday.

Economic development, local products and services, and advocacy for issues that impact local businesses are promoted through the West of the River Chamber of Commerce. The funding is to help bring services to small businesses in both West Springfield and Agawam.

Courtesy of MassSenate.

“As you know, the past two and half years have been tremendously difficult for small businesses. At the core of this is that there are a lot of local businesses that could use a bit of help. A big part of what I do is listen to the needs of my constituents and advocate for them in Boston. So I am just really glad that the Chamber reached out and we were able to secure this funding. It is always a team effort.” said Senator Velis.

“We have already started to help the businesses in West Springfield and Agawam by giving business grants, helping new businesses start up, and we are going to continue to do that,” said West of the River Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Robin Wozniak.