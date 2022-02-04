$58k check presented to Open Pantry Community Services in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- A $58,000 check was presented Thursday for Open Pantry Community services.

The money raised coming from the 10th annual “Stuff the Pantry” 5K run Thanksgiving Day.

Springfield Mayor Sarno, other local leaders, and representatives from the pantry were in attendance. The annual event also garnered 2,500 pounds of food for community services. This year’s event had more than 1,300, and many local community sponsors who wanted to give back.

Stephen Pena, Member of the Open Pantry Board of Directors, said: “The folks that are really marginalized not only are hurting with food insecurity but other economic issues across the board. And this helping hand will go further than it’s ever gone.”

The Open Pantry serves the greater Springfield area in an effort to combat food insecurity and this donation will assist them do just that.