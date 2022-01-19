5G rollout faces delays due to airports

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 5G rollout is now facing delays when it comes to airports. 22News spoke with a local flight instructor at Northampton Airport to find out what’s causing the issue and what it means locally.

Dave is a flight instructor at Northampton Airport. He said it wouldn’t really impact operations at all but it would for larger airports like Bradley International and Logan. 5G, or fifth generation. It refers to the latest broadband cellular network, that started going out worldwide in 2019. While Verizon and AT&T have agreed to temporarily limit their launch for 5G, some airlines are canceling and changing aircraft models for flights in the US.



Dave Strassburg said concern lies with equipment on certain planes. A concern he said that can’t simply be fixed by putting your phone on airplane mode.

“This is affecting very sensitive instruments on aircrafts that give us the capability to be able to fly in weather conditions that are not necessarily favorable and it really has to be balanced with the public’s desire and needs for this newer faster technologies.” said Strassburg.

Verizon is hoping to get 5g rolled out for 90 million customers by the end of the month and AT&T for 75 million customers by the end of the year.