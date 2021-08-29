5K held to honor Boston Marathon icon

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A 5k race and walk are being held to honor the life of Dick Hoyt, a Boston Marathon icon and Holland resident who pushed his disabled son in hundreds of races.

There are over 130 runners and walkers participating in Sunday’s event and it’s all for a good cause. Starting at the Wolf Swamp Elementary School in Longmeadow people are invited to come to take part in a great community event to celebrate and honor the life of local legend Dick Hoyt. The event will have a 5K run, a 2-mile walk, and a virtual event. Walkers start at 8:45 and runners will begin at 9 a.m.

Friends and family will be gathering in Longmeadow to remember the iconic runner and beloved father from Holland Massachusetts. Hoyt died at the age of 80 earlier this year. He and his son Rick had been a fixture of the Boston Marathon since 1981, when Hoyt first pushed his son, a quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in the race for the first time. More than two decades later, Hoyt was still running marathons with his son and created a legacy inspiring many disabled athletes across the nation. Those interested in learning more about the foundation can do so on the foundation’s website.

All funds raised will benefit the Hoyt Foundation and the eleven Team Hoyt Chapters that Dick and Rick created around the United States and Canada.