SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — 6 Bricks Cannabis held a celebration to commemorate its first year of operation at the White Lion Brewery in Springfield on Sunday.

People were able to celebrate with the CEO of the company, Payton Shubrick. Shubrick has already won multiple awards after just one year in business.

6 Bricks Cannabis won Reader Raves 2024 Best CBD Shop, and received national recognition as one of Marijuana Venture’s 40 Under 40.

6 Bricks continues to be Springfield’s only women owned cannabis retail store.