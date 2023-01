STOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program held their graduation on Friday.

Thirty-seven fire service leaders from across the state, including several from western Massachusetts, completed the four month management development course designed for Chiefs, chief officer candidates, and rising officers. The training includes human resource management, ethics, executive leadership, governmental and organization structures, information management, customer-focused strategic planning, legal issues, budgets and public finance, community awareness, and labor relations.

The program is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and the University of Massachusetts Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management, and is tuition-free.

The 2022-2023 graduating class list: