CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News continues to celebrate our 70th anniversary this year. 22News anchor Rich Tettemer profiles the first lady of Springfield Television, Kitty Broman.

Kitty Broman ruled the airwaves for four decades on WWLP, most of them in glorious back and white.

Her shows “At Home with Kitty” and “Kitty Today” were the predecessors to Regis & Kelly, Rachel Ray, and our own Mass Appeal. She set a standard that others would follow.

Her college training in home economics, costume design, interior decorating, and drama, all contributed to her on-air resume and universal appeal. She cooked, she decorated, she followed the latest fashions, and she interviewed local and national newsmakers.

In 1984, Kitty estimated that over 25,000 people, politicians, and entertainers had appeared on her shows. Her daughter Erica Broman remembers her mom as a people person.

“She really connected with people. She had that amazing ability to be in a room crowded with people, and if she was talking to you, you didn’t feel like there was anybody else in the room. She had that unique characteristic that made people feel comfortable in part I think because when she was doing the television work, television was still very new then, and people would sit down in the studio., all the lights, and they wouldn’t remember their name, and she would just lean close in and talk to them like she was talking to them in the living room, and people relaxed and said what they needed to say and she just could make people feel comfortable, whether it was in the TV studio or out in the world somewhere,” said Erica Broman.

Kitty Broman broke another glass ceiling when she was the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of the National Broadcasters Association.

Erica talks about that, how Kitty made the men on the board respect her, and what it was like growing up with the quintessential TV mom, in our full interview in the video player above.