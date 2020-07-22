$725K awarded to 26 local non-profits as part of COVID-19 response fund

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is providing grants worth $725,000 to 26 local nonprofits through the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley.

The fund has awarded more than $5.5 million in grants to nonprofits in Western Massachusetts that are on the front lines of serving vulnerable populations affected by the crisis. The money will be used for employment assistance, food insecurity, homelessness and foreclosure prevention, and addressing immediate needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26 nonprofits that received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund from the Pioneer Valley are:

· Amherst Community Connections

· Amherst Survival Center

· Brick House Community Resource Center

· Center for New Americans

· Chicopee Boys & Girls Club

· Community Upliftment Program

· Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts

· Franklin and North Quabbin Children’s Advocacy Center

· Franklin County Community Meals Program

· LifePath

· Mary Lyon Education Foundation

· Mental Health Association

· Montague Catholic Social Ministries

· Pioneer Valley Project

· Pioneer Valley Workers Center

· Project New Hope

· Public Health Institute of Western MA

· Rivera and Rivera Acts Against Foreclosure

· Safe Passage

· Springfield Partners for Community Action

· St. Mary’s Parish

· Sunshine Village

· United Service Organization of Pioneer Valley

· Valley Opportunity Council

· Wheelhouse Farm

· The Westfield State Foundation

The Response Fund has raised $7.6 million from 650 donors, including foundations, businesses and individuals, and resources from the statewide Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. 100% of donations go to community needs. Gifts can be made online at: www.communityfoundation.org/covid19.