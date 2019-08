(WHO/NBC News) John Rasmussen is marking an incredible milestone.

Rasmussen has never missed the Iowa State Fair. First attending as a baby, 2019 is his 75th year. He’s camped at the fair each time.

“I came here as a three or 4-month-old baby. Been here every year,” Rasmussen says.

“I kind of live for the state fair. I just enjoy the people. I come watch people all day long, really,” he adds. “I’m a real horse fan. I like to go to the horse shows.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2MhI18G